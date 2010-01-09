News International blocks news aggregators

True to his word, Rupert Murdoch has begun blocking news aggregators, with the Times Online now blocking its content from NewsNow.co.uk

The Times has altered its robots.txt file to prevent the NewsNow content aggregator crawling its site.

Lamentable move

NewsNow is understandably miffed at the fact that it has been singled out in this way, with Struan Bartlett, managing director and chairman of NewsNow noting:

"It is lamentable that News International has chosen to request we stop linking to its content and providing in-bound traffic and potential subscribers to the Times Online."

No other major search engine has been blocked by News International in this manner. Yet.

"NewsNow is not fundamentally different to other news search engines that are part of the internet infrastructure, such as Google News and Yahoo. Why block us and not them?"," says Bartlett.

NewsNow claims to receive around two million visitors every month.

Via PCPro.co.uk