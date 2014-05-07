HP to invest more than $1 billion in new cloud services

HP has announced that it will be investing more than $1 billion in a new set of cloud-based products and platforms for organizations.

Expanding the global reach of its new HP Helion portfolio, the investment will be made over the next two years and will also focus on cloud-related product and engineering initiatives and professional services.

As well as incorporating existing cloud offerings from HP, Helion will include professional and support services and new OpenStack technology products. HP was a founding member of the OpenStack Foundation that "promotes the development, distribution and adoption of the OpenStack cloud operating system."

New products

The new products that will be introduced as part of the Helion program that will include free and enhanced editions of HP Helion OpenStack Community.

HP's Helion Development Platform will provide an open platform on which IT departments and developers can build, deploy and manage applications and HP's OpenStack Technology Indemnification Program, which is aimed at protecting customers using HP Helion OpenStack code from third-party patent, copyright and trade-secret infringement claims.

Customers will also be able to benefit HP Helion OpenStack Professional Services, team of consultants, engineers and cloud technologists that can provide help with cloud planning, implementation and operational needs.

Martin Fink, executive vice president and chief technology officer at HP, explained that Helion reflects the extent to which today's challenges extend beyond just cloud.

"They include how to manage, control and scale applications in a hybrid environment that spans multiple technology approaches," said Fink. "HP Helion provides the solutions and expertise customers need to select the right deployment model for their needs and obtain the greatest return for their investment."

HP's Helion OpenStack cloud services will be available globally via the company's partner network.