AOL's new webmail gives access to rivals

AOL has released an enhanced version of its webmail service that offers one-click access to the likes of Yahoo Mail, Google mail and 'variety of third-party sites and destinations'.

AOL is battling to stay current, and it's hoping that 30 new features and additional functionality will make its webmail more attractive to both users and advertisers.

"With this release, we're offering consumers something they can't get from any other e-mail provider, including easy access to third-party e-mail and content," said Rohit Agarwal, Head of Innovation & Marketing, AOL Europe.

Multiple mail accounts

"We know that consumers today have multiple email accounts on different services to keep tabs on daily, and we want to make it easier for them.

"This is an important first step in opening up AOL Mail and gives users the ability to customise their inbox with content and services they use on a daily basis, regardless of where it lives."

It's an interesting approach, but opening out its platform may well aid AOL's cause.

Embracing the wider web is something that has become increasingly prevalent among internet giants, with Microsoft, Yahoo and Google all offering third-party support for their online services.