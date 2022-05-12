'I want to play Elder Scrolls 6 before I die' – Skyrim grandma's macabre message to Todd Howard

Audio player loading…

Shirley Curry, aka Skyrim Grandma, has a message for Todd Howard: "Hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6."

85-year-old Shirley found fame with her YouTube channel where she plays Skyrim. She carved out a niche for herself in the Youtube community – and in all of our hearts. And she wants to play The Elder Scrolls 6 before she pops her clogs, dammit!

Speaking at the Q&A of her PAX East 2022 panel (transcribed by Rock Paper Shotgun), a fan asked Shirley what she would say to Bethesda boss, Todd Howard, if he were to appear in person.

"How about 'Hi'?" she quipped. "No, I'd ask him to give me a cool game, and I'd ask him to hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6. I want to play it before I die."

Same Shirley. Same.

(Image credit: Shirley Curry)

Skyrim Grandma's legacy

Playfully referred to as 'Skyrim Grandma', Shirley Curry has become a popular gaming celebrity. So much so that her fans immortalized her in a mod for the game. If your Dragonborn is getting tired of Lydia, you can switch her out for Shirley and watch her kick butt.

But even more heart-warming is the promise Bethesda made to add Skyrim Grandma as an NPC in the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6. The game isn't expected to drop for a good while yet; the devs have been beavering away on Starfield instead.

So of course, Shirley's comments hit hard. Especially given her health scare earlier this year. Speaking with a fan on Twitter, the YouTuber shared that she'd suffered a stroke while sleeping. It left her unable to remember "a lot of things about Skyrim."

Coming off her PAX East 2022 appearance, Shirley seems to be high spirits and good health now. I don't have any ailments myself, but at this rate, I'm wondering if I'll even still be alive to see the release of The Elder Scrolls 6.