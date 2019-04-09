How Wipro digitally transformed to better serve its clients

It all started with the decision to establish Wipro Digital and allow it to incubate outside the traditional Wipro service-line structure. Once the unit established its source of differentiation, we brought it closer to Wipro to influence the culture, client relationships and ways of working of the company. That has proven to be a very different setup from many digital units within larger companies and a key to our success.

Second, the acquisitions of Designit, Topcoder and Appirio brought significant skills and scale to critical areas like design, crowdsourcing and cloud.

Third, we have created a ‘digital ecosystem’ within Wipro to make sure we offer the full breadth of Wipro’s capabilities to a client. Wipro Digital is the tip of the spear and is backed up by deep domain experience and engineering strength at scale.

And lastly, we also brought our consulting practice under Wipro Digital. Again, this is more than an organizational change. ‘Consulting services’ and ‘helping clients change how they work’ must be part of any digital project. Without it, companies are just ‘doing digital’ when they really want to ‘be digital’.