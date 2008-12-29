Sales: Argos offers sub-£100 Blu-ray

Want to upgrade to the high def wonder that is Blu-ray, but don't want to break the bank?

Well, now you can, courtesy of Argos, with the discount retail giant offering a Bush BD01 Blu-ray players for a mere £97.86, reduced from the previous price of £146.80.

The player itself is fairly basic, but if you are not looking for something packing in loads of features (and don't fancy shelling out £300 on a PS3 to use it as a Blu-ray player instead of a games machine) then this could well be the option for you.

Coveted Blu-ray discs

The Bush BD01 will play those coveted Blu-ray discs you have been eyeing up in Tescos over Christmas, as well as all your boring old DVDs and music CDs.

Plus, it will even upscale your DVDs via HDMI.

Get to Argos quick sharp mind, as they are bound to run out of these pretty soon.