Google Chrome is getting a long-overdue data privacy upgrade

Google has announced that it has reconfigured the Privacy and Security settings in its latest Chrome beta release in a bid to streamline the ability to delete data stored by websites.

Google claims the move will enable users of the web browser to better understand and manage their privacy on the web by providing more clarity on controlling a site’s storage settings.

Starting with the Chrome 97 Beta release, the Privacy and Security settings page has been redesigned to enable users to delete all data stored by an individual site with a single click.

Granularity for developers

At the same time, Google has announced that it is moving the ability to delete individual cookies into DevTools.

It contends that thanks to this rearrangement, the ability to delete individual cookies will remain accessible for web developers who are the intended audience for this level of granularity.

Google further adds that the change will create a “clearer experience for users,” since most visit the settings page to zap all cookies rather than individual ones. In fact, moving away the ability to remove individual cookies will help reduce the likelihood of accidentally breaking a website.

“We believe that simplifying the granular controls from Settings creates a clearer experience for users. By providing users the ability to delete individual cookies, they can accidentally change the implementation details of the site and potentially break their experience on that site, which can be difficult to predict,” explains Google.

It adds that the granular control over the cookies was a feature that was primarily designed for and used by developers, which makes DevTools the natural home for the functionality, where they will “continue to gain access to more technical detail on a per-cookie or per-storage level as needed.”