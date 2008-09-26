Win an ultimate gaming set up worth over £3000

Think you know your way around the web? Well, now you can prove it. This year's Golden Joystick Awards together with Virgin Media, has set out to find the fastest 'clicker' around.

They're challenging you to take part in the Virgin Media time trial and prove that you're the fastest there is.

The contest gives you five web surfing tasks to complete against the clock. You'll have just your guile and skills around the internet to help – and a pretty good internet speed will help, too. The fastest time will win a gaming set up worth £3400 - a Cyberpower Gamer infinity xtreme XI complete with a Samsung LCD monitor and KB mouse.

To play simply visit www.goldenjoystick.com now and enter the Virgin Media time trial.