Golden Joystick Awards voting now open!

Since 1982, the Golden Joystick Awards has been a barometer of the videogame world.

The awards are voted for by the public and cover all aspects of the videogame industry – from the developers to the retailers.

Last year's ceremony garnered 850,000 votes and its organisers, TechRadar's publishers Future Publishing, are hoping this year it's even bigger.

Let the games begin

So, which games of the last year will you vote for? Whether you are a fan of Henry Hatsworth In The Puzzling Adventure or Call Of Duty: World At War, have your say at www.goldenjoystick.com now.

The categories you can vote for are below:

Ultimate Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Soundtrack of the Year

Handheld Game of the Year

The One To Watch Award

Mobile Game of the Year

Multiplayer Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Playstation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Publisher of the Year

Retailer of the Year

UK Developer of the Year

May the best handheld, mobile, multiplayer, PS3, DS, 360, PSP, Wii, PC game win!