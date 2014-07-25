Destiny beta opens up to everyone

If you want to give Bungie's new MMO shooter Destiny a go, now's your chance as the beta has opened up to all

You'll need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold account, but you can jump on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS4 or PS3 to download the beta

"Before we shut this party down, we'll welcome everyone who wants a preview of this brave new world," Bungie wrote in a blog post.

Beta Guardian

Destiny is set to launch on September 6, though beta testing began earlier this week.

"Our work is not done. There is more we can learn. To make this happen, we need more Guardians to play. This is, above all else, a test," Bungie said.

Bungie has not said how long the public beta will run for, but those who participate in their stress test on July 26 and July 27 will receive a a special reward that will can be claimed once the full game launches.