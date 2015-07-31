Access Cortana on the desktop with a push of a button

Just in case Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts aren't convenient enough for you, accessory maker Satechi has brought out a Bluetooth button for calling up the services of Microsoft's digital assistant whenever you need her.

You can of course shout "hey Cortana!" at your computer but this new button is less of a drain on your laptop's battery life and probably less embarrassing in a crowded office. It works with Windows smartphones as well.

Satechi suggests using it in the car too - stick it to the steering wheel and you can get Cortana's help without having to start tapping away on a laptop keyboard or phone screen while you're zooming down the motorway- which is illegal in most places by the way.

Talk to the button

As Cortana becomes more powerful, so will your Bluetooth button - you can already check your calendar, get the weather forecast, run a web search, call a friend and much more besides. Google Now and Siri are probably looking worriedly over their virtual shoulders.

If you're tempted by the Satechi Bluetooth Cortana Button it's available direct from the manufacturer or from Amazon for US$22.99 next month. We've asked about UK availability but haven't yet heard back.

There's a watch-style CR2016 battery inside the button that Satechi says is good for two years of use and the Bluetooth range is quoted as 40 feet. This could be the future of personal digital assistants, especially if you can take them anywhere.