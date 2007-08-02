You know it's a slow news day when...

In a damning indication of today's total lack of anything resembling real technology news, Microsoft has sent us the following thrilling announcement.

"At TypeCon2007 today, Microsoft Corp. and Apple announced they have renewed their font licensing agreement, giving Apple users ongoing use of the latest versions of Microsoft Windows core fonts."

Now, knock us down with a feather, but is that really it? Is that all we deserve today? Anyway, we thought you might just like to see it and help share our pain. What's most bizarre is that joint press releases from Apple and Microsoft are as rare as a Steve Jobs smile. So it's rather upsetting when the one that does arrive is quite so dull.

"Under the agreement, Apple and Microsoft are extending the seamless Web and software experience Apple users have enjoyed for years when using and viewing popular Microsoft fonts such as Times New Roman."

Okay, that really is enough...