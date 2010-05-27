Free download: iPad troubleshooting guide

With Apple iPads landing on people's doorsteps this week, MacFormat - part of the TechRadar network - has come up with a handy flowchart to make sure that you never get bored of your device.

There is nothing worse than getting a brand new piece of kit, only to find yourself frustrated with it because it doesn't do what you want it to.

Luckily MacFormat's free troubleshooting guide will stop you from doing just that. It may not make Flash magically appear on the machine, but it will give you essential advice for getting the best out of your shiny new iPad.

iPad essential

The flowchart is a sneak peak of what you can find in MacFormat's upcoming one-shot magazine, title: iPad: The Essential Handbook.

The magazine goes on sale 16 June, but you can download the flowchart now in handy PDF form. Just go to http://macformat.techradar.com now.

And if you decide to hang it on your wall, take a photo of you with it, complete with iPad and send it to the usual address.

You won't win a prize, but you may win the affection of the TechRadar team.