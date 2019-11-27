Buffered VPN joins J2 Global through merger with Encrypt.me

Encrypt.me has announced in a blog post that it will be merging with Buffered VPN as the company looks to add new users to its service.

As part of the merger, existing Buffered customers will now be able to use all of Encrypt.me's apps and services at no additional cost.

Brand manager at Encrypt.me, Terry Myers explained how Buffered VPN subscribers will benefit from the merger in a blog post, saying:

“Encrypt.me will be assimilating the Buffered brand, meaning that Buffered customers will transition to the Encrypt.me app as well as our services, but you will not see any price increase. With our expansive server network, updated apps, and live-chat support, we’re confident you will be able to enjoy fantastic VPN service for the same great price.”

Buffered VPN and Encrypt.me

Encrypt.me is owned by NetProtect which is part of the J2 Global family. J2 Global is currently one of the largest VPN conglomerates and it owns SaferVPN, Encrypt.me, IPVanish, StrongVPN and now Buffered VPN. It also licenses infrastructure technology to Namecheap and Pornhub for their respective VPN services.

Existing Buffered subscribers will be able to keep their current plans until the end of their subscription period at which time they will have to pay Encrypt.me's higher prices. Fortunately, there won't be much of a price increase as Buffered VPN charges $79.99 for its annual plan while Encrypt.me charges $100.

Buffered customers will be offered Encrypt.me's Family plan which allows for up to five users at a time and unlimited devices per account at the price of $149.99 but there's no reason why the couldn't instead opt for the service's annual plan when they decide to renew their subscriptions.

All in all, it seems like a fair deal for Buffered VPN's current customers as they'll get access to more servers, live chat support and to a service which recently completed an independent security audit.

