Apple to use movie chip technology?

There's rumours abound that Apple's new range of computers will have a new chipset that would aide in both decoding and encoding video, leaving the main processor free to control the rest of the computer.

Using a dedicated chip for video is not a new thing with companies like Toshiba already utilising this tech in its laptops, in the form of its Quad Core HD Processor.

The Quad Four integrates high definition H.264 and MPEG2 encoders and decoders alongside four 128bit SIMD RISC processors, and works in parallel with the device's CPU.

Quicker HD editing

Apple, however, is said to be using an NTT DoCoMo-derived H.264 video processor – a first for the company.

This new chip will help reduce the time it takes to edit HD video, and will also aide in processing live HD video from the web.

Although this news is till rumbling, sites like Electronista believing that computers with the new technology will roll out this September.