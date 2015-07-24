How to backup files to the cloud using FileSync

While we've previously covered how to backup apps and settings, it's also really important (perhaps more so) to regularly backup your own content – such as your photos and videos – to a cloud storage provider or local server.

Now, we know that Google Drive, Dropbox, and others allow the background uploading of your photos as you take them, but this isn't ideal as it does so rather blindly, and doesn't cover other content.

We prefer using FolderSync by Tacit Dynamics. This is because it provides a single control point for syncing to almost any cloud storage provider or local server, and allows you to either sync instantly in the background, at scheduled times, using Tasker as a trigger, or manually – including from a shortcut on your home screen.

With its advanced filters and other options, if there's a sync scenario you desire, chances are FolderSync will let you create it.