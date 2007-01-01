Buffalo Nfinite WZR-G300N

The first thing you'll notice about the Buffalo Nfiniti is how cheap it is. Buffalo has used the Broadcom Intensi-Fi chip in its Nfiniti router to dynamically combine two 20MHz channels in the 2.4GHz range to give a wide 40MHz channel and a maximum claimed data transfer rate of 300Mbps.

This is a common trick in the latest routers and Buffalo adopts the same 'good neighbour' policy as the other manufacturers, so it will only take 40MHz if it is available. So, if you're in a busy wireless location, you may find you are forcibly restricted to 20MHz.

This use of multiple channels is the reason for the triple antennae setup, which should mean your signal strength is always at its strongest. However, their positioning means there is no possibility of wall mounting this router, and the external power adapter can make it tricky to locate the unit in a convenient position.

When we installed the WLI-CB-G300N PC Card we found the wireless drivers and wireless client were separate items. This is perfectly acceptable if you prefer to use the Windows XP connection utility, but it is probably not the best approach for the home user who wants to keep things as simple as possible.

Making a wireless connection to the router is simple provided you use the AOSS button (AirStation OneTouch Secure System) on the router and the matching AOSS icon in the client software on your notebook, but configuring the router is a different story.

It's not complicated, but the menus are a touch confused. Performance didn't approach the theoretical 300Mbps claimed and, while the speed holds up at a decent range, the WZR-G300N failed to offer anything over regular 802.11g hardware.

Overall, it's a reasonably priced offering, but it doesn't give you anything you can't get elsewhere.