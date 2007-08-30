Apple iCar in the works?

Fresh from the successful launch of its iPhone and with a new product launch coming next week, Apple may now be looking into other industries. According to German financial magazine Capital, Apple CEO Steve Jobs has met with Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn to talk about a car that would showcase Apple's technology and products.

Hans-Gerd Bode, a spokesperson for Volkswagen, confirmed the report and explained that the meeting took place in California. According to Bode, the project is still in its early stages. Apple declined comment.

Tech companies and automobile manufacturer relationships are nothing new. Volkswagen is currently working with Google and Nvidia to create a 3D in-car navigation system. Microsoft and Ford also announced a partnership at this year's CES in Las Vegas.

Many manufacturers including VW already have iPod integration in their models. As one analyst put it, the possibilities of an Apple and Volkswagen collaboration are "infinite".