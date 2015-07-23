Better Apple Watch charging docks can't get here fast enough

The arrival of new hardware usually comes with releases of accessories for it, and it's no different with the Apple Watch. Charging docks seem to be the hottest item and it looks like manufacturers will soon be able to make their add-ons more useful.

Currently, Apple Watch charging docks require a work-around to allow Apple's proprietary charging module sit comfortably. According to 9to5mac, Apple will allow companies to incorporate the module directly into their designs through the Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod (MFi) licensing program.

This should take effect by the end of the year, and more useful charging docks should start popping up without the need for a Watch charge cord.

Hopefully accessory companies will also take watchOS 2 into consideration and allow charge docks to sit horizontally. The upcoming fall update will allow the Watch to enter Nightstand mode, turning into a mini alarm clock where the Digital Crown becomes a snooze button and the side button turns off alarms.