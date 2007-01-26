D-Link shows off Vista approved router

D-Link has announced a Gigabit version of its draft-802.11n router, the Wireless N Gigabit Router (DIR-655). The model is the first router on the market sporting Microsoft's 'Works with Windows Vista' logo.

In order to gain the mark, D-Link says its router had to pass "exhaustive testing in the Microsoft labs, where it met the performance, ease-of-use, and security standards" of Vista.

Other features include:

Draft-802.11n wireless, backwards compatible with 802.11g and 802.11b standards

Wireless Multimedia (WMM) support

Universal Plug and Play (UpnP) support

Dynamic Domain Name Service (DDNS) for easy remote access

WEP, WPA and WPA2 encryption and Dual Active Firewall protection (SPI, NAT)