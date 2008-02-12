OS X 10.5.2 Leopard update finally arrives

Three and a half months after it hit the streets, Apple's latest version of OS X, Leopard, might just be the finished article thanks to the long-awaited

10.5.2 update

that arrived late last night.

We expected the 343MB package to appear in January to fix the dozens of bugs and niggles that have been dogging Leopard since it launched in October. The delay is indicative of how important it was for Apple to get its flagship product right this time.

The Windoze experience

The update, which is delivered by the OS X Software Update function and which will be on any new Macs sold from today, addresses multiple problems, including spontaneous Wi-Fi dropouts, bugs in the Time Machine backup application and any number of glitches in the Finder.

Selected other fixes in the package see the translucent menus introduced by the original Leopard release switched off, Mail getting an overhaul, repairs to the Preview tool, better Dashboard performance and a promise to cut down on application crashes.

If 10.5.2 brings an end to the constant battle with the OS that was making the Mac experience more like a date with Windows Vista, then all we can say is that it was worth the wait.