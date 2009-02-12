Moonlight brings Silverlight to Linux

Novell has confirmed the release of Moonlight 1.0 for Linux – bringing Silverlight functionality to the open source OS.

Moonlight was announced back in 2007, with Microsoft keen to make its Silverlight rich internet application multiplatform.

And that has finally come to fruition with an extension to Firefox which will allow Linux users to view Silverlight 1.0 content.

Multimedia

"Moonlight brings the benefits of Silverlight's popular multimedia content to Linux viewers," said Miguel de Icaza - Mono project founder and Developer Platform vice president at Novell.

"This first release delivers on the goal of breaking down barriers to multimedia content and creating parity in the user's viewing experience regardless of whether the user is on Windows or Linux."

Moonlight 1.0 supports 32 and 64-bit systems and will work in 'several' Linux distros including Ubuntu and Fedore.

Powerful

"Microsoft Silverlight offers the most comprehensive and powerful solution for the creation and delivery of rich internet applications and media experiences, and is used by hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide," said Scott Guthrie, corporate vice president of the .NET Developer Division at Microsoft Corp.

"We have worked with the Moonlight team and Novell to enable interoperability between Windows and Linux platforms and extend the high-quality interactive Web and video experience for the benefit of the Linux community."

The plugin can be downloaded from http://www.go-mono.com/moonlight/.