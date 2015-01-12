Download of the day: MozBackup

If you're a Mozilla user, you'll want to keep your settings and bookmarks backed up to avoid disaster. Make sure you do it with MozBackup.

Why you need it

As we said on Friday in our article on Personal Backup, keeping your data safely backed up is of paramount importance, as you never know when disaster might strike. But you shouldn't just limit your backing up to your photos and documents – keeping your browser bookmarks and settings copied can save you headaches down the line.

That's where MozBackup comes in. It can create backups of your Firefox bookmarks, mail, contacts, history, extensions, passwords, cache and more and is completely free – even for commercial use. Should you suffer a catastrophe with Firefox, MozBackup can easily restore all your backed up settings so you can resume normal service with minimal disruption.

So regardless of whether you want to reinstall Firefox, your computer dies or you want to upgrade your version of Windows, you know your important browser data will be waiting for you on the other side.

But that's not all MozBackup can do. It's compatible with a range of other Mozilla products and programs that are based on Mozilla software, including Thunderbird, Sunbird, Flock, Postbox, SeaMonkey, Mozilla Suite, Spicebird, Songbird, Netscape and Wyzo. That makes it an invaluable part of any Mozilla fan's toolkit, something that you'll be glad you had in the event that anything goes wrong.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free

Free Backup: Back up all your settings and bookmarks to ensure complete peace of mind

Back up all your settings and bookmarks to ensure complete peace of mind Restore: Should the worst happen, MozBackup can restore your backed up settings and put things back to the way they were before disaster struck

Should the worst happen, MozBackup can restore your backed up settings and put things back to the way they were before disaster struck Highly compatible: MozBackup isn't just for Firefox – it works with a range of other Mozilla apps, as well as software based on Mozilla programs

You'll also like