PewDiePie hackers hit Wall Street Journal site

Love him, or hate him, you can't deny that PewDiePie has a very loyal fan base. Now the YouTuber's fans have hacked into the Wall Street Journal in what appears to be an attempt to get back at the publication after it ran a 2017 exposé on PewDiePie, as well as casting shade on one of his longstanding rivals, fellow YouTuber Tseries.

A post on one of the WSJ’s affiliated sites was hacked into and changed to read:

“WallStreet Journal [sic] would like to apologize to pewdiepie.”

“Due to misrepresentation by our journalists, those of whom have now been fired, we are sponsoring pewdiepie to reach maximum subscribers and beat Tseries to 80million.”

Disgruntled fans

The incident comes just one day after thousands of printers around the world were hijacked in a mass security breach aimed at promoting the YouTube superstar, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg.

Although the WSJ has taken down the offending post, you can still see the original page at The Internet Archive.

Many of PewDiePie's fans have taken a dislike to the WSJ after it ran an investigation into the YouTuber last year, highlighting his use of anti-Semitic language.

The revelations led to the loss of Kjellberg's YouTube Red series, 'Scare PewDiePie', and his affiliation with Disney's Maker Studios.

Via The Verge