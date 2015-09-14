Surface Pro 4 incoming? Microsoft set to show Apple how its done

It's been well over a year since we saw a new Surface Pro tablet and we have high hopes to see a new model at Microsoft's next event on October 6.

The Redmond company just sent out media invites promising "some exciting news to share about Windows 10 devices." More than likely this will be the long awaited Surface Pro 4 and maybe even a few new Lumia smartphones to go with it.

The Surface Pro 3 was first announced way back in May 20, 2014, and so a new device is long overdue. Despite the long lead time between releases, we don't expect Microsoft's next tablet will be all too different from the series' last iteration.

Get hyped

Word on the Internet says the Surface Pro 4 could come in the same 12-inch form factor, in an effort to make it fully compatible with last generation accessories. Internally, the Surface Pro 4 may also feature a Skylake Core M chip, though, its other specs will reportedly remain relatively the same.

There have also been some more shaky rumors of a 14-inch variant – take that iPad Pro. This model would supposedly be a larger, high-end model will reportedly cost around $1,300 (about £830, AU$1762), boasting a 4K resolution screen and up to 16GB of RAM.

Hello Lumia

For talking and city-ing

Aside from a new tablet, Microsoft has been rumored to introduce some a fresh batch of Lumia smartphones. Thus far, we've heard rumors of two devices, likely the Lumia 950 and a larger XL model of the same phone.

The Lumia 950 – codenamed 'Talkman' – is said feature a 5.2-inch WQHD display with a 1440 x 2560 resolution, a Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with microSD support. Meanwhile, the larger Lumia 950 XL will reportedly come with a bigger 5.7-inch screen with the same resolution.

Both devices may also be outfitted with a 20MP PureView rear camera, 5MP front facing selfie shooter, Qi wirelesss charging and USB Type-C. Iris scanning is reportedly the most novel feature Microsoft will bring to help unlock the phone will also be included.