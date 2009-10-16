Toshiba unveils Satellite L555 and L450 laptops

Toshiba has unveiled two additions to its Satellite range – with the Satellite L450 and 699 Satellite L555 announced to coincide with the arrival of Microsoft's Windows 7 on 22 October.
The two laptops are "aimed at consumers looking for affordability without compromising on style and performance," according to Toshiba, with the L450 price set at £329 and the bigger L555 costing £699 – presumably on the upper edge of 'affordable'.
Toshiba Satellite L450
Toshiba's 15.6-inch Satellite L450 comes with a 16.9 TruBrite HD display, up to half a gig of storage, up to 4GB of RAM and is powered by an Intel Celeron T3000, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron SI-42 or an AMD Turion Dual Core processor.
There's an HDMI port, three USB 2.0 ports and it comes with a brushed silver finish.
And, as you may expect it comes with Windows 7 Home Premium installed.
Toshiba Satellite L555
The 17.3-inch Satellite L555 comes with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, although Toshiba's release also suggest there is an unnamed AMD option.
HDMI-out, and eSATA connection and three USB ports are present, alongside Windows 7 Home Premium, ATI Mobility Radeon HD4650 graphics card and up to half a gig of storage.
Full specs for both are as follows:
Satellite L450 specifications
- Intel Celeron T3000 (1.80GHz) / AMD Athlon (2.0GHz) / AMD Sempron SI-42 (2.10GHz) / AMD Turion Dual Core (2.2GHz) processors
- Intel GMA / ATI Radeon GPUs
- Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium
- Up to 4GB RAM (2GB+2GB)
- Up to 500 GB Hard Disk Drive
- DVD SuperMulti - Dual Layer
- 15.6" Toshiba TruBrite® HD (1366 x 768) widescreen display
- 3 x USB 2.0
- 1 x HDMI
- 4-in-1 Bridge Media slot
- Wireless LAN b/g/n
- Integrated webcam and microphone
- Weight 2.94kg
Satellite L555 specifications
- Intel Core 2 Duo Processor P7450 (2.13GHz)
- ATI Mobility Radeon HD4650 GPUs
- Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium Edition
- 4GB RAM (2GB+2GB)
- 500GB Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
- DVD SuperMulti - Dual Layer
- 17.3" Toshiba TruBrite® HD (1600 x 900) widescreen display with LED backlighting
- 3x USB 2.0 (1x eSATA)
- 1 x HDMI
- 4-in-1 Bridge Media slot
- Wireless LAN b/g/n
- Integrated webcam and microphone
- Weight 3.17kg