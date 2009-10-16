Toshiba unveils Satellite L555 and L450 laptops

Toshiba has unveiled two additions to its Satellite range – with the Satellite L450 and 699 Satellite L555 announced to coincide with the arrival of Microsoft's Windows 7 on 22 October.

The two laptops are "aimed at consumers looking for affordability without compromising on style and performance," according to Toshiba, with the L450 price set at £329 and the bigger L555 costing £699 – presumably on the upper edge of 'affordable'.

Toshiba Satellite L450

Toshiba's 15.6-inch Satellite L450 comes with a 16.9 TruBrite HD display, up to half a gig of storage, up to 4GB of RAM and is powered by an Intel Celeron T3000, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron SI-42 or an AMD Turion Dual Core processor.

There's an HDMI port, three USB 2.0 ports and it comes with a brushed silver finish.

And, as you may expect it comes with Windows 7 Home Premium installed.

Toshiba Satellite L555

The 17.3-inch Satellite L555 comes with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, although Toshiba's release also suggest there is an unnamed AMD option.

HDMI-out, and eSATA connection and three USB ports are present, alongside Windows 7 Home Premium, ATI Mobility Radeon HD4650 graphics card and up to half a gig of storage.

Full specs for both are as follows:

Satellite L450 specifications

Intel Celeron T3000 (1.80GHz) / AMD Athlon (2.0GHz) / AMD Sempron SI-42 (2.10GHz) / AMD Turion Dual Core (2.2GHz) processors

Intel GMA / ATI Radeon GPUs

Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium

Up to 4GB RAM (2GB+2GB)

Up to 500 GB Hard Disk Drive

DVD SuperMulti - Dual Layer

15.6" Toshiba TruBrite® HD (1366 x 768) widescreen display

3 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

4-in-1 Bridge Media slot

Wireless LAN b/g/n

Integrated webcam and microphone

Weight 2.94kg

Satellite L555 specifications