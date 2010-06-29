MSI Wind U135DX officially unveiled

The MSI Wind U135DX netbook has officially been announced, with the 10" device given a price point of £229.

MSI's netbooks have been well received and the MSI U135DX will include the Intel Atom n455 processor, the company's proprietary Turbo Drive Engine (TDE) technology and what the company terms an 'extended battery power' of 7 hours.

DDR3

Also noteworthy is the news that the U135DX has memory support for up to 2GB of DDR3 RAM.

Chassis wise, the MSI U135DX boasts the 'chiclet' keyboard, Colour Film Print to prevent scratches to the exterior and is available in black or white.

MSI has also included its latest touchpad – which is 20 per cent wider than past models and features an 'attractive pattern'. Quite.

The MSI U135DX has a UK release date of August and a price of £229. It will be available from Argos.