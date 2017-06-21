Looking back at the 25 year history of ThinkPad

Lenovo celebrates the 25th anniversary of ThinkPad early this year, kicking it off with a Transform Event in New York City, pulling several of its older laptops out of cold storage.

From the first ThinkPad that started it all to the latest and greatest Ultrabook from the company, every important milestone was on display.

Join us as we guide you through the showcase and display just how far Lenovo’s – or, before 2005, IBM’s – little black boxes have come.