Huawei unveils the future of file-sharing

Huawei has revealed what it says is a revolutionary new way to quickly share files between your phone and your PC.

At its MWC 2019 launch event in Barcelona today, the Chinese tech giant unveiled Huawei Share, a new service which means you can transfer files with just a tap.

Enabled via an NFC OneHop sticker attached to one of the company’s Matebook laptops, users can transfer text, photos or files almost instantly to and from their phones.

One touch

The company says Huawei Share will support transfer speeds of up to 30MBps, making it perfect for when you need to share things fast.

However you will need one of Huawei’s devices to utilise Huawei Share, as the service only works on the company’s EMUI 8.0 software and later – meaning it won’t be available in the US for the time being.

Huawei Share works both ways between phones and laptops, with users also to do a three-finger down swipe on the Matebook display to select an area to screenshot. Another nifty feature sees you just shake you smartphone and tap to record up to 60 seconds of real-time screen capture from the laptop across to your device.

Users can also copy and paste text across devices thanks to the new “Clipboard Sharing” feature, allowing speedy copying of information across devices.

The launch came alongside Huawei’s reveal of three new Matebook models, with a premium Matebook X Pro device unveiled alongside new editions of its Matebook 13 and Matebook 14 models.