Google is making big changes to its security investigation tool

Google is making some significant changes to one of its cybersecurity tools, adding more data sources and enhanced controls for organizational units (OUs). The additions are available now for users of the security investigation tool that comes with the Google Workspace security center.

In a Google Workspace update, the search engine giant confirmed that its security investigation tool would now contain new Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Groups, Google Voice, and Google Calendar logs. In addition, OU filters will now be made available so queries can be limited to specific OUs.

The security enhancements have been made immediately available by default for administrators, providing they are using Google Workspace Enterprise Plus or G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. Users of Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Standard, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education and Nonprofit customers, will not receive access to the new tools.

The right tool

Google’s security investigation tool was launched in 2018 to give admins and security analysts the ability to identify, triage, and remediate security threats within their organization. It can be used to gain an overview of various security-related events, including Gmail log data, malicious emails, and file-sharing incidents.

Importantly, it can be used by administrators to take bulk action to limit the spread and impact of threats. For larger organizations, in particular, this ability to oversee potential threats is extremely useful.

With the addition of new data sources and the ability to break down investigations by OU, administrators will be able to track and isolate threats even more effectively.