Google Cloud ups security with new partnerships

Google Cloud has revealed a significant boost to its security protection with a range of new partnerships and updates.

The computing giant has expanded it work with a number of partners in order to ensure customers stay safe when moving or running their data applications across the Google Cloud platform.

"Security is top of mind for every organisation, at every stage of your cloud journey, whether you’re just beginning to migrate a few applications or running entire stacks of mission-critical workloads in the cloud," Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

Protection

The upgrade involves the launch of a new endpoint security management solution that works with McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Qualys, and the addition of Citrix Workspace for Google Cloud, which along with analytics tools will also now integrate with G Suite for sign-on and authentication.

There's also an expanded partnership with McAfee to add its MVISION cloud-based system for security, threat prevention, and compliance for container workloads.

"Increasingly, customers are choosing to move critical workloads and applications to the cloud because of the strong security protections it can provide," said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product and marketing at McAfee.

"As more of these enterprises choose to leverage Google Cloud’s hyperscale capabilities, we’re excited to integrate our core capabilities in VM and container security to ensure Google Cloud customers can benefit from the highest levels of data protection and threat prevention."

Google Cloud is also widening its support with systems integrators and managed services providers, including Deloitte, IBM Security, Wipro and others, in order to ensure customers can work with their preferred tools.

"We want to meet you where you are, allowing you to preserve your investments, as well as benefit from functionality you can’t get on other clouds," Ichhpurani added. "That’s why we work closely with partners in the security industry to help you better secure your applications and information."