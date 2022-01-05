Google Chrome now lets you delete the data a website has on you

Audio player loading…

Google has released Chrome 97, the latest iteration of its internet browser, offering not just the usual tweaks and upgrades, but also way more control over the data websites store on individual visitors.

Unlike previous versions, where users could only delete individual website cookies, on Chrome 97, users are getting better privacy tools and can delete all of the data a website stores.

To test the new feature, navigate to Settings > Security and Privacy > Site Settings > View Permissions and Data Stored Across Sites.

Detecting HDR support

Elsewhere, Chrome 97 also boosts the behavior of web apps. In older versions, the top app bar could not be properly utilized. Now, designers can use it for search bars, navigation buttons, or color accents.

Google has also made improvements for how zoom works on the mobile version of the browser. On desktop, the browser remembers zoom settings for different sites, so if you zoom TechRadar Pro to 150% and close the tab, next time you navigate to the website, it will zoom back into 150%.

This feature has now come to the Android version of the browser, as well. To activate it, make sure to enable the flag found at chrome:flags#enable-accessibility-page-zoom.

Zoom can be tweaked by tapping the lock icon in the address bar.

Another feature that’s made it to the live version is the CSS’ ability to detect screens supporting HDR content. With the feature now live, web devs can enable HDR content without ruining the UX for those without HDR displays.

Patches and upgrades for Chrome usually happen automatically, as soon as they’re available. However, you can still check to see if an update is ready by clicking the three-dot button in the upper right corner of the browser and navigating to Help > About Google Chrome.

Google has also pushed a number of smaller tweaks, such as the feature policy for keyboard API, or auto-expand details elements. You can read more about these on the Google Blog .