HP's new ZBook Studio mobile workstation is as powerful as a desktop

HP's new lineup of mobile workstations are fit for intense work environments, but pretty enough to show off to your friends. The star of today's HP unveiling in New York City is the HP ZBook Studio mobile workstation, which is only 0.7 inches (18mm) thick and 4.4 pounds (1.9kg).

The super thin, quad-core, 15.6-inch Studio mobile workstation can store up to 2TB of data, which is double the amount of storage available on the top-end MacBook and Microsoft Surface Book. It can run on an Intel Xeon desktop-strength processor, as well as Intel Core i7 SkyLake processors, with up 32GB of RAM.

HP's new flagship mobile workstation features an Nvidia Maxwell Quadro Graphics Card and a 4K display capable of displaying more than eight million colors. The Studio Mobile Workstation is Thunderbolt 3 compatible, so you can drop it on a dock and connect to studio-level displays.

Similar to the Omen

The Studio is similar in dimensions to last year's HP Omen Pro, which measures 0.78 inches tall (19.9mm), and weighs 4.68 pounds (2.12kg). Unlike the Studio, the Omen Pro only features a 4th-generation Intel Core processor and 512 GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Omen Pro, which originally retailed for $2199 (about £1354, AU$2265), is more expensive than the HP Studio. The new workstation will begin retailing at $1699 (about £1118, AU$2400) in December.

The ZBook lineup

HP has also unveiled three new ZBooks. The third-generation HP ZBook 15 G3, the HP ZBook 15U and the HP ZBook 17 G3 follow up on HP's fantastic lineup of powerful and attractive mobile workstations.

Check out our review of the HP ZBook Studio G3

The ZBook 17, which is the largest of HP's mobile workstations, is 25% thinner, 11% lighter and 67% longer battery life than its predecessor, which techradar rated one of the best mobile workstations in the world.

Last year's ZBook 17 was a whopping 7.42 pounds (3.4kg) and 1.33 inches (33mm) thick, while this year's version will be 6.62 pounds (3kg) and 1.18 inches (30mm) thick. The HP ZBook 17 G3 will be available in January. Pricing has not yet been determined for the ZBook 17 or 15.

Like the Studio mobile workstation, the HP ZBook 15 and 17 G3 are available with a 4K touchscreen display and can be powered by Intel Xeon processors.

The HP ZBook 15 G3 will be 5.7 pounds (2.6kg) and 1 inch (26mm) thick. It features 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The HP ZBook 15U, which is HP's mobile workstation ultrabook, will be 4.18 pounds (1.9) and 0.74 inches (19mm) thick. It boasts 32GB of RAM, 1.5TB of data and a touchscreen (Full HD only). It will be available in January for $1099 (about £723, $AU1599).