Gateway takes aim at iMac with 'One'

Details have spilled of a new all-in-one PC from US computer maker Gateway. Clearly designed to take on the iMac, it's unlikely the machine will make it to the UK any time soon - the UK arm of Gateway is more of a low-end box-shifter via chain stores such as Tesco.

The so-called 'One' PC will be officially announced properly today but it noticeably takes many design cues from the iMac, such as its slot-loading DVD burner. Reports suggest that you'll be looking at around $1,300 (around £640) for a model featuring a 1.5GHz Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB of RAM and a 320GB hard drive. There are also X3100 integrated graphics.

A higher end $1,800 model (around £890) has more RAM and a bigger hard drive while packing in AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 2600 graphics.