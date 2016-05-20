Apple pulls latest iOS update for iPad Pro 9.7 to fix bricking issue

Apple has pulled a recent iOS update for the iPad Pro 9.7 after reports came in from users that it was bricking their devices.

iOS 9.3.2 was released on Monday, bringing minor security and bug fixes. iPad Pro users began reporting a strange error code after attempting to install the update. Bricked iPads displayed the "connect to iTunes" message that's usually shown when putting a device into recovery mode. However, when users connected their iPad Pros to iTunes, they were faced with a cryptic "Error 56" prohibiting the restore.

Apple has responded to the issue, saying it's working on a fix and that the problem only impacted "a small number of iPad units." The company only pulled the 9.3.2 update for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and not the larger 12.9-inch version.

This isn't the first time Apple has had to pull an iOS update due to bricked devices. iOS 9.3 was pulled for the iPad 2 after the update caused activation issues for the older tablets.

Affected users can replace their bricked devices for new ones at the Apple Store, 9to5Mac reports, though that's still a frustrating trip to make for affected users.