Apple offering replacements for Apple TV boxes with busted Wi-Fi

Without Wi-Fi connectivity, an unthethered Apple TV set-top box might make a decent coaster, or maybe a makeshift hockey puck? Beyond that it's difficult to think of many plausible uses for the little blighter.

So it's good to hear that Apple has opened a replacement programme for the small number of users it says are experiencing issues with the wireless connections on their devices.

The company revealed the problem is affecting a limited number of owners of the most recent third-generation, £100 (USD$100, AUD$109) media streamer.

Apple has informed staff at retail stores: "Apple has determined that a very small number of Apple TV (3rd generation) products might experience one of these Wi-Fi related connectivity issues: Cannot locate network, Unable to join network, Dropped or intermittent connection."

Help is on the way

If an Apple technician or store employee believes the unit is being affected by the issue then it'll replace the device free of charge, providing it matches the identified serial number criteria.

The offer of a replacement, uncovered by 9to5Mac, is valid for up to two years after the original purchase date.

Via Gizmodo UK