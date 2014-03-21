Philips outs monitor stand that provides VDI connectivity

Philips has announced a new monitor stand that provides users with direct access to their business's virtual desktop environment. The Cloud Monitor Base removes the need for additional computing hardware at every desk.

For organisations with virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in place, or those looking to begin using a VDI, the Cloud Monitor Base provides a means for users to access their virtual desktops whilst reducing costs and improving security. Requisite hardware is minimised and data storage is centralised, away from user terminals.

The base is compatible with any existing Philips S, P or B line monitor between 19 and 29 inches. Users can connect their mouse and keyboard directly to it and, as no separate computing hub is required, the amount of cabling is reduced.

Features

Version of the base are available for both VMWare and Citrix are supported, costing £369 and £269 respectively. The VMWare model runs a Teradici TREA 2321 core with 256 MB NOR RAM, whilst the Citrix model runs a TI DM8148 Cortex A8 Dual core with 4 GB EMMC RAM. Both feature dual DVI out for dual screen support, microphone and audio functionality, USB ports and LAN connectivity. As with other monitor stands, users are able to adjust the height of the base and swivel, pivot and tilt the monitors direction.

In addition to its features and functionality, Philips estimates that the Cloud Monitor Base reduces power usage by up to 90 per cent, saving on electricity costs and helping to improve an organisation's green credentials.