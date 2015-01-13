New Ford GT takes centre stage

You know you want one...

Autonomous cars are all well and good but, they won't get your adrenaline racing the way carbon fibre, 600 horsepower, and advanced aerodynamics will. What do you get when you mix these elements together? Well, when Ford does it you get the long rumoured – and now finally confirmed – new GT.

Making a grand entrance at the Detroit Motor Show overnight, the new GT shrugs off V8 expectations, instead boasting a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 with, yes, over 600 horsepower.

The car has the looks to match its grunty insides, Ford claiming its body was inspired by aircraft designs, while its curved windshield maximises visibility – apparently letting drivers see where they're going is a revolutionary innovation.

My, what large air channels you have...

Perhaps the most striking element of the new GT's design is the sizeable air channel located on each side of the car, generating downforce over the rear wheels.

Going into production next year, Ford's new GT will mark the 50th anniversary of the GT cars that took out the top three spots at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Apparently the new GT will be joined by more than a dozen new Ford Performance models by 2020, so there's plenty more where this came from.

For a closer look at Ford's new beast, check out the video below.