How to download and perform a clean install of OS X El Capitan

Apple has finally released its new operating system for Macs, OS X 10.11 El Capitan, which is a free download to all Mac users.

El Capitan offers many subtle refinements to the Mac experience, such as better window management and enhanced Spotlight search, not to mention significant improvements to system performance and the introduction of a new hardware-accelerated graphics technology called Metal.

In this step-by-step guide we're going to show you how to download the OS X 10.11 installation package and – with the help of a simple tool called DiskMaker X – perform a clean install of El Capitan without opening a single Terminal window.

A clean start

A clean install offers significant benefits over running the automatic upgrade procedure from within OS X. For one, it can rid your Mac of annoying quirks and strange behaviours that have crept into the system over time.

A fresh installation also reclaims lost disk space: it gets rid of the waste that can accumulate from third-party apps, removes junk files, and overall it leaves you with an optimised blank slate and that 'new Mac' feeling again.

All you need is a spare 8GB (or larger) USB thumb drive and a couple of hours spare to complete the process. So click Next and let's get your Mac running a super-optimised El Capitan installation.