How to get the Apple TV screensaver as a Mac screensaver

The new Apple TV has plenty of great features - including a new set of gorgeous screensavers that's created through a series of aerial video shots from across the globe. These videos kick in on the Apple TV, and show night or day scenery depending on the time of day. One ingenious developer figured out where Apple has hosted these videos on their servers, and he's found a way to use the same screensaver on Mac running OS X so you can view the beautiful aerial footage when your computer's at rest.

To get the screen saver on your Mac, perform these steps:

1. Open this link in your web browser, where you'll find the latest release of the screensaver on GitHub.

2. Click on "Aerial.zip" to download the latest version.

3. Once downloaded, double-click the zip file to expand the .saver file that's inside.

4. Double-click the .saver file to launch System Preferences and be asked if you'd like to install for the current user or all users; select "Install for this user only" and click the Install button.

5. Under System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Screen Saver, select the newly installed "Aerial" screen saver. You can now close your System Preferences.

Once you've performed these steps, the screensaver will kick in the next time you've left your Mac idle for too long. If you'd like to customize the screensaver (such as which aerials are shown), then navigate to System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Screen Saver > Aerial > Screen Saver Options.