Systweak offers more than two dozen high-quality system utilities for business PCs. However, businesses cannot bundle the software apps they need and there are few apps with multi-computer licenses.

Looking for the best system utilities and repair software for business PCs ? Systweak has you covered with 26 different system utilities for Windows. The company’s software handles everything from PC cleanup and driver updates to virus protection and hard drive backup. The only catch is that you cannot create custom software bundles, so purchasing multiple tools for your business’s computers can get pricey.

Want to try Systweak? Check out the website here

In our Systweak review, we’ll help you decide whether this company offers the right system utilities for your business PCs.

This is the pricing for Systweak’s Super PC Care Windows app (Image credit: Systweak)

Plans and pricing

Systweak offers more than two dozen different software apps for Windows computers, each of which comes with its own price tag and licensing structure. Some apps can only be purchased with a single-use license, while others offer multi-computer licenses that can be a better deal for businesses. Unfortunately, Systweak doesn’t offer an option to bundle multiple Windows apps together for a discounted price.

Most software packages that are licensed individually cost $39.95 per computer. However, some of the more advanced packages like Advanced System Optimizer and Super PC Care cost $49.95 per computer.

Features

Systweak has a lot of different applications for PCs, many of which have overlapping features. To give you an overview of what Systweak’s software can do, we’ll focus on Advanced System Optimizer, Advanced PC Cleanup, and Advanced Driver Updater.

Advanced System Optimizer is designed to make your Windows system run faster by removing clutter from your hard drive. The software can defragment your hard drive to speed up file reading as well as automatically check your hard drive at startup to eliminate system crashes. Advanced System Optimizer also has a file explorer that allows you to quickly see what files and folders are taking up the most space on your hard drive.

Advanced PC Cleanup is a Windows utility for eliminating unwanted files and malware (Image credit: Systweak)

Advanced PC Cleanup is similar to Advanced System Optimizer, but it offers more of a one-click solution. This Windows system utility will automatically scan your PC for junk files, such as cached data and old downloads. You can then delete everything it finds, or dive into the scan results to pick and choose what files to eliminate.

Advanced PC Cleanup also searches for malware as part of its scans and calls attention to infected files. This can be very helpful for speeding up your system, since malware often taxes system resources.

Advanced Driver Updater is a simple and effective solution for keeping your business computers’ drivers up to date. The software includes a database of thousands of drivers, which it uses to automatically detect when those installed on your PC need to be updated.

One thing that’s especially nice about this software is that it also creates a backup of your existing drivers before installing new versions. That way, you can easily restore to an older driver version if the update causes compatibility issues with your system.

Running a scan from Systweak’s apps is relatively easy (Image credit: Systweak)

Interface and in use

The interface for Systweak system utilities varies by app, but they are all very easy to use. To start, you can download your software from Systweak’s website immediately after your purchase. There are relatively few settings to configure since most of the apps are designed to scan your system when you first run them.

The interface of Systweak’s apps looks a little bit outdated, but they all share a left-hand menu that makes the company’s software easy to navigate. We especially liked that the scan function is very prominent when you open up any of Systweak’s apps. If there are different types of scans, as for Advanced System Optimizer, those options are easy to spot and manage as well.

Systweak customer support is available by phone and email (Image credit: Systweak)

Support

Systweak offers support by phone and email. Unfortunately, the company’s call center is based in India and is only open from 10 am to 7 pm IST—which is 12:30 am to 9:30 am EST. So, most US-based businesses will only be able to reach the company by email and will need to wait at least a full day for a response.

The good news is that Systweak does have a detailed online knowledgebase with separate pages for each of its Windows apps.

Advanced System Optimizer includes tools for encryption and permanent file deletion (Image credit: Systweak)

Security

Most Systweak apps include some version of a malware scanner or antivirus software. While this doesn’t replace a dedicated antivirus tool, it can be helpful to have malware detection included as part of your PC scanning.

Another thing to note about Systweak’s tools for Windows is that several offer tools specifically to help you keep data on your computer more secure. For example, Advanced System Optimizer includes a utility for file encryption and another for permanently deleting your field so that they cannot be recovered.

The competition

While there are few Systweak competitors that offer as many individual apps for business PCs, there are several companies that offer all-in-one solutions to keep your computers running smoothly. Avast Ultimate, for example, includes an antivirus, a VPN, and a PC cleanup tool for removing unwanted files. This software is priced on a subscription basis at $6.49 per month for up to 10 computers, so it can be a better deal than purchasing multiple Systweak utilities depending on how many computers your business has.

Final verdict

Systweak offers a vast range of system utilities for Windows computers. Whether you need an antivirus software, a system cleanup tool, or a way to stay on top of driver updates, Systweak has an app for you. Unfortunately, Systweak caters more to individuals than businesses with its pricing structure. The company doesn’t offer custom software bundles and most apps are only sold with licenses for a single computer.