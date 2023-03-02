Noblechairs Legend TX office chair

Noblechairs Legend TX chair is a quality chair designed after luxury car seats. Using a supportive cushion and a durable yet smooth material for the bulk of the chair, the Legend TX is quite comfortable while staying reasonably priced.

Noblechairs has carved a niche with its extensive gaming range, but it is also embracing, as a logical next step, the broader world of office chairs with the Legend series. The Legend TX fits neatly in this hybrid world, and overall, for its price, the chair's build and packaging are almost beyond reproach bar a couple of minor annoyances. It would have been nice if they had used a single bolt type and improved upon the provided tool. The top armrests look and feel particularly comfortable and solid, as do the base and wheels. The chair's shape is inspired by luxury car seats, according to the vendor, and it does ooze quality. While everyone’s morphology is different, the Legend TX is a definite improvement on your average office chair.

Pricing and availability

The Legend TX is only available with fabric upholstery, direct from Noblechairs, for £420 in the UK (opens in new tab) or $639 in the US (opens in new tab). The chair is also available in “high-tech faux leather” in four colors (black, white, dark brown, and black./red/white). You will pay roughly 10% more for the upgrade. Note that various retailers sell the chair but more often than not, at a premium price. Noblechair has a wide network of resellers worldwide (opens in new tab) (including Ukraine and Uzbekistan) to cater to a global audience.

Setup and assembly

The chair is cushioned by ample amounts of foam and a layer of foam or plastic covers everything in the box to prevent scratches from jostling when the chair is shipped. Everything is packed neatly and snugly enough that it isn’t too hard to get things out but also prevent the jostling.

The chair is separated into five key components along with a box containing accessories and the head cushion, lumbar support pillow, some straps, and manual. The accessories box contained the five wheels, piston, piston cover, some covers, and handles. The bolts and screws required were neatly packed in a clear plastic tray along with a hex cum cross-head screwdriver/wrench.

The first part of the assembly is to install the left side armrest, as that isn’t installed at the factory. Not an issue, but the bolts are pre-fitted, requiring that you undo them first, and they have been placed in there incredibly tightly, meaning you had to use a lot of force to undo them.

On that, the provided tool has the crosshead bit on one end. When using the hex end to tighten bolts, the cross head digs into the palm of your hand. After placing the armrest, the next task was assembling the wheelbase. Not too hard; just pop each wheel into the five-spoke base, lay it flat, and fit in the piston and its cover.

You then have to attach the base plate to the bottom of the chair using the same tool and similar bolts to the armrest. I discovered that the provided tool would foul the plate. You could only get half a turn before removing the tool, repositioning it, and turning it again. By this point, I’d given up using the provided tool and brought out a proper set of tools to continue the assembly.

Ideally, blue thread lockers should be placed on those bolts to prevent them from coming out, time will tell how long they will stay in. Afterward it was a matter of popping the seat onto the piston. The next step has a hazard which they do point out, but personally, I think they should seriously emphasize the hazard.

The left side backrest arm is held in place by a red screw for shipping and must be removed, you then pull the backrest handle to put the arm in a vertical position. The speed and snappiness of the arm flying forwards are almost guillotine-like, so be mindful of your fingers on it.

Once the arms are both vertical, it’s a matter of screwing the backrest onto the arms, popping the covers on, screwing them down, and fit the head support pillow

The lumbar cushion is a bit confusing. The manual isn’t clear on how it fits. Just put the cushion at the crease between the seat and the backrest as per the photos.

There are some provided straps that are never mentioned in the manual. I can only assume they are for the lumbar pillow as there are corresponding hook points on the back of the cushion, but how they go on and fit neatly is a mystery

All in all assembly took approximately two people about 30 to 45 minutes to assemble with proper tools. Using only the provided tool, I suspect, would take you an hour or a little bit more. I was left with a spare of each screw which was an excellent addition should any be lost.

In use and comfortability

Once assembled, the chair had an imposing presence. The material was smooth and velvety and appears to be hard-wearing. The headrest was nice and spongy with the right feel and even more velvety feeling and can be adjusted in height as it only straps on over the backrest.

The bolsters on either side of the backrest and seat kept you in place in the middle and provided plenty of cushioning and support. The backrest covers on either side are ok, but the plastic covers on the sides of the seat feel flimsy, especially on the right-hand side, where some mechanical parts feel more exposed than they should.

The armrests can move in four directions for adjustability. Armrests are made of faux rubber-like plastic, giving them a nice cushion-like feel, but aesthetically, they look cheap. The chair can go as high as 58cm and as low as 48cm

The backrest has a lay back as far as 125 degrees to bolt upright. All movements in the seat do feel smooth and actuate and move.

The wheels roll nicely on faux wooden flooring as per the pictures, but the plastic look makes them look cheap. Ideally, they should have come with a rubber part on the wheel to provide the wheels some bounce and prevent marking floors in the long run.

The chair spoke base is made of a matt black metal with angular features which aesthetically does detract from the more rounded edges of the armrests, which also have a nice black nickel look. It would have been nice if the spoke base followed this design as the chair looks expensive up top, but below looks like a basic office chair, although there’s nothing with it. In other places on the chair, there are little highlights, such as the branding of Noble, which add a nice touch.

Should I buy the Noblechairs Legend TX

Buy if...

You’re looking for a great sitting experience.

The Legend TX is all you’ve ever wanted from a top-of-the-range office chair (except that it doesn’t come with any snazzy gadgets).

Don’t buy if...

You’re on a budget.

At more than £400/$600, it costs more than your average standing desk and there’s a lot of more affordable options out there.

