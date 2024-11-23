This kilometer-level terahertz wireless communication transmission has set a new world record

New terahertz wireless transmission tech has broken a world record

Researchers streamed high-definition video over 1.2 kilometers

The record breaking test shows promise for the future of wireless comms

A research team led by the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has successfully conducted the first-ever kilometer-level terahertz wireless communication transmission.

Carried out at the submillimeter wave astronomical observation base of Xueshan Pasture in Haixi Prefecture, Qinghai Province, the test used superconducting receiving technology to transmit high-definition video signals over a distance of 1.2 kilometres.

This marks a significant breakthrough in the field of future communications technology, setting a world record for the longest-distance terahertz transmission above the 0.5THz frequency band.

Terahertz technology is the future of communications

Terahertz communication, positioned between microwaves and light waves, is widely regarded as the "new frontier" in future communication systems. It offers strong penetration, an extremely wide bandwidth, and the potential for higher data transmission rates than current technologies.

Given its exceptional capabilities, terahertz technology is seen as crucial to the development of next-generation communication systems, including applications in space communications, medical imaging, and astronomical observations.

One of the key challenges in terahertz communication is the significant signal attenuation that occurs during transmission, making long-distance communication particularly difficult. To address this issue, the research team utilized superconducting receiver technology, which provides high sensitivity and minimal signal loss.

The experiment took place at an altitude of over 4,000 meters on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Despite the transmitting end having a signal power of just 10 microwatts — equivalent to one-millionth of the transmission intensity of a mobile phone base station — the superconducting receiver successfully captured the signals.

This achievement is the result of more than 30 years of research by Chinese scientists. Since the 1990s, China has been studying terahertz astronomical detection technology, with a focus on superconducting detector technology. Li Jing, a researcher from the Purple Mountain Observatory, likened the shift from microwave to terahertz communication to upgrading from a two-lane road to a six- or eight-lane highway.

The successful demonstration of terahertz communication technology opens new possibilities for its application in various fields, from high-speed data transmission to telemedicine and security monitoring.

Via Mydrivers