The evolution of language from ancient origins to the third wave of Agentic AI

Recent advances in generative AI and machine learning have evolved technological communication to levels beyond what was previously comprehensible. The recent and rapid rise of Large Language Models (LLMs) which are now analysing and generating huge volumes of text outputs, prompts us to consider our progress so far and what this means for the future of human communication alongside the new agentic AI layer.

The third wave of AI will bring us to a pivotal moment in the evolution of work, where the emergence of autonomous agents promises to transform how humans and machines collaborate. For us, agentic AI represents the next frontier in this progression; a limitless digital workforce built on AI agents that can reason, take action, and integrate deeply within enterprise workflows. This innovation not only builds on the foundation of LLMs, but introduces a new agentic layer, enabling machines to move from generating insights to orchestrating and executing actions.

In order to fully grasp the potential of this technology, it is helpful to look back at the origins of language and the emergence of technical languages, where computers interrupt instructions to take action.

Paul O’Sullivan Social Links Navigation SVP at Salesforce.

Prehistoric language and the roots of human communication

Language that we know and use today is the product of a long and intricate evolutionary journey. For early humans, language was believed to be primitive and simple, mostly involving gestures, facial expressions, and sounds to convey meaning.

The evolution to symbolic thinking, which refers to the ability to use concepts, symbols and signs in order to think about things not immediately present, marked a significant step change. Early evidence of symbolic thinking includes ancient cave art, which suggests a time where sounds and symbols were associated with abstract ideas.

Next came anatomical development, the evolution of vocal cords and the ability to produce complex sounds which paved the way for speech. Spoken language is believed to have emerged 50,000-100,000 years ago, giving humans valuable and unique skills such as sharing stories, preserving history, and ultimately, building complex societies.

The evolution of language to the rise of technology

The next transformative step in language development was the invention of writing. Around 3100 BCE, humans began using written symbols to document trade, laws, and ceremony. These early writing systems evolved into alphabets, such as the Phoenician alphabet, which influenced Greek and Latin scripts and laid the foundation for many modern languages.

Languages became more diversified as the human population spread and interacted globally. In today’s interconnected world, the technological revolution has introduced a new form of language: computer programming.

Early machine languages, such as binary and assembly code, required programmers to communicate directly with machines in highly technical terms. The advent of high-level languages, such as Fortran, made programming more accessible by using syntax that mirrored human language. Today, modern languages like Python and Java, along with domain-specific languages like SQL and HTML, cater to diverse needs, from app development to database management.

Looking to the future, natural language programming promises to bridge the gap between human and machine communication. By enabling users to write instructions in plain language, this innovation could democratize coding, making it accessible to those without traditional programming expertise.

The role of AI agents in shaping language

AI represents a definitive chapter in the evolution of language, where models are trained on vast datasets, generating human-like text and even introducing new expressions.

AI raises the possibility of machine-to-machine communication, with AI agents likely to be able to develop machine-specific languages for communication efficiency. This reflects a broader shift in how humans work alongside generative AI, with agents becoming part of the digital workforce re-emphasizes the need for AI practices grounded in trust and security.

Another impact of the interplay between human and machine communication is the emergence of hybrid languages, blending human syntax with machine-friendly structures. These changes could enhance accessibility, as we’ve already seen with the introduction of AI tools for real-time translation for those that are visually and hearing impaired.

In more speculative scenarios, AI might accelerate the creation of entirely new languages tailored to specific purposes, such as quantum computing and alternatively, humanity adopting intermediary language developed through AI.

Language is ever changing, regardless of technological impacts

Language is a living, evolving system that reflects the needs, culture, and technology of its time. From the primitive gestures of early humans to the sophisticated algorithms of modern AI, our modes of communication have always adapted to the challenges and opportunities of the era.

The rise of AI and machine learning represents a pivotal moment in the history of language, with the potential to accelerate its evolution in ways we can’t even imagine. While these advancements offer exciting possibilities, they also compel us to preserve the cultural and human dimensions of language.

As we stand at the threshold of a new era, our agentic AI technology, exemplifies how language and technology continue to converge, creating systems that not only understand but act on our behalf. By enabling a seamless collaboration between humans and autonomous agents, this evolution signals a future where communication becomes not just a medium for expression, but a catalyst for action, driving innovation and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in work and beyond.

We list the best IDE for Python.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro