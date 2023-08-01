SE Ranking review

SE Ranking offers a powerful SEO audit tool with on-page audit features, comprehensive competitor and keyword analysis, and customizable reports. However, it has limitations for PPC specialists, a restricted number of user seats in plans, a higher price point, and a lack of integration with G4.

SE Ranking has emerged as a useful tool in the digital marketing industry, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their online presence. Offering a comprehensive suite of features and services, SE Ranking has garnered significant attention and praise from marketers and SEO professionals alike.

With its intuitive interface, advanced analytics, and an extensive array of optimization tools, SE Ranking is used by those seeking to boost their search engine rankings and enhance their online visibility.

This review will go into the various aspects of SE Ranking, exploring its capabilities, benefits, and what makes it a good solution for businesses striving to excel in the competitive online industry.

What is SE Ranking?

SE Ranking is a software tool used for search engine optimization (SEO) purposes. It provides website owners, marketers, and SEO professionals with data and insights to improve their website's visibility and ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs).

As far as the best SEO tools go, SE Ranking offers features that allow you to track keyword positions, analyze backlinks, conduct website audits, and monitor competitor rankings. It aims to help you optimize your websites and increase organic traffic by providing information and tools for effective SEO strategies.

SE Ranking features

SE Ranking offers a wide range of features that helped me in optimizing my test website's performance and improve its search engine visibility. The Keyword Rank Tracker enabled me to monitor the positions of my target keywords on search engine results pages, allowing me to assess the effectiveness of my SEO efforts. The Website Audit feature thoroughly examines my test website, identifying any technical issues, errors, or areas for improvement that may affect its overall SEO performance.

With the Backlink Monitor feature, I kept track of the backlinks pointing to my website, ensuring their quality and relevance. The On-Page SEO Checker analyzes my website's individual pages, providing detailed recommendations to optimize on-page elements such as titles, meta tags, headings, and content. By using the SERP Checker, I evaluated my website's visibility and performance in search engine results for specific keywords.

SE Ranking also offers a Marketing and SEO Plan feature, which helps in creating and managing marketing campaigns and SEO strategies in a systematic and organized manner. The Keyword Grouper allowed me to group related keywords, making it easier to organize and optimize my test site's content. The Keyword Research & Suggestions Tool assists in finding new keyword opportunities and provides suggestions based on search volume and competition.

To stay ahead of the competition, the Competitor Analysis Tool allowed me to analyze my competitors' websites and strategies, identifying their strengths and weaknesses to inform my own SEO efforts. The Website SEO Checker helped me assess and optimize various SEO factors, including website speed, mobile-friendliness, and URL structure.

SE Ranking's Backlink Checker allows analyzing the backlink profile of websites or competitors, identifying high-quality backlinks and potential areas for improvement. With the Local Rank Tracker, I was able to monitor my website's rankings in specific geographical areas, allowing me to target local audiences effectively.

By utilizing the Website Traffic Checker, I was able to gather valuable insights about my test website's traffic sources, visitor demographics, and engagement metrics. The Local Marketing Tool assists in managing and optimizing local business listings across different online directories, enhancing your visibility in local searches.

SE Ranking's Lead Generator feature plays an important role in finding potential leads and prospects by analyzing websites and extracting contact information. The SEO Reporting Tools also help in generating comprehensive reports with customizable metrics and visualizations to measure and showcase the effectiveness of SEO efforts. With the Webpage Monitor, I was able to track changes to specific web pages, such as content updates or new backlinks, and receive timely notifications. Also, the White Label SEO tools allow customization and branding of the reports and data generated by SE Ranking to provide a professional and personalized experience for your clients.

SE Ranking also offers Social Media Management software, which allows you to manage and schedule your social media posts and monitor engagement and performance across various social media platforms.

How easy is it to use SE Ranking?

SE Ranking is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it relatively easy to navigate and utilize its features. The sign-up process is straightforward, requiring you to provide basic information such as your name, business email, and phone number. By clicking on the "Start 14-day free trial" button, you can easily initiate your trial period. Upon confirmation of your account through the email sent by SE Ranking, you gain access to the platform.

Once you log into your SE Ranking dashboard, you will be presented with a menu that includes various sections such as projects, competitive research, keyword research, content marketing, local marketing, backlinks, and on-page SEO checker. Each of these sections contains sub-menus that offer more specific tools and functionalities. This organized structure helps streamline your workflow and makes it easy to find and access the specific features you need.

For example, if you want to run a website audit, you can simply scroll down on the dashboard and click on the "Website Audit" option. This simplicity and clear arrangement of features allow users to quickly locate the desired tools and initiate their tasks.

SE Ranking's interface is designed with user-friendliness in mind, ensuring that even users with limited technical knowledge or experience in SEO can navigate the platform comfortably. The layout is clean and intuitive, making it easy to understand the available options and functionalities without feeling overwhelmed.

Plans and pricing

SE Ranking is a versatile and comprehensive SEO platform that offers three distinct plans tailored to meet the needs of various users. Whether you're a freelancer, a small agency, or a mid-size business, SE Ranking has the right plan for you. With a 14-day trial period available for each plan, you can explore the platform's features and functionalities before committing to a subscription.

The first plan, called "Essential," is priced at $39 per month. It is designed specifically for freelancers and newbies who are just starting their SEO journey. Despite being the most affordable option, the Essential plan doesn't compromise on the essential features necessary for effective SEO management. This plan provides access to SE Ranking's core functionalities, including keyword research, on-page optimization, backlink analysis, and website audit. With the Essential plan, freelancers and beginners can kickstart their SEO efforts without breaking the bank.

The second plan, "Pro," is priced at $89 per month and targets small agencies and teams. This plan offers an upgraded feature set compared to the Essential plan, making it suitable for users who require more advanced tools and functionalities. In addition to the features included in the Essential plan, the Pro plan provides access to competitor SEO/PPC research, social media management, and branded reports. These additional capabilities empower small agencies and teams to analyze their competition, manage social media campaigns, and present professional reports to their clients.

For mid-size agencies and businesses with more extensive SEO requirements, SE Ranking offers the "Business" plan, priced at $189 per month. This plan is tailored to meet the demands of larger-scale operations that need advanced SEO capabilities to manage multiple projects and client accounts. In addition to all the features provided in the Pro plan, the Business plan offers white-label reports, API access, and the ability to manage up to 15,000 keywords. These features enable mid-size agencies and businesses to customize reports with their branding, integrate SE Ranking's data into their own systems through the API, and effectively handle a higher volume of keywords.

SE Ranking alternatives

SEMrush is a comprehensive SEO and digital marketing tool that provides a wide array of features, including keyword research, competitive analysis, backlink analysis, site auditing, and more. It offers a user-friendly interface and robust reporting capabilities. Ahrefs is another powerful SEO tool that focuses on backlink analysis and competitive research. It provides extensive data on backlinks, organic search traffic, keyword rankings, and content analysis. Ahrefs also offers features for keyword research, site auditing, and rank tracking.

Moz Pro is a popular SEO suite that offers a range of features for keyword research, rank tracking, site auditing, and link analysis. It provides valuable insights and recommendations to help improve your website's visibility and performance in search engine results.

Serpstat is an all-in-one SEO platform that offers features such as keyword research, rank tracking, site audit, backlink analysis, and competitor research. It provides a user-friendly interface and comprehensive data to optimize your website's SEO. Majestic is primarily known for its backlink analysis capabilities. It offers an extensive database of backlinks, allowing you to analyze your website's link profile and track competitors' backlinks. Majestic also provides features for keyword research, site audits, and rank tracking.

SpyFu is a competitive intelligence tool that focuses on competitor analysis and keyword research. It provides insights into your competitors' SEO strategies, including their top-performing keywords, ad campaigns, and organic search rankings.

Is SE Ranking right for you?

Determining whether SE Ranking is the right choice for you depends on various factors and your specific needs in terms of search engine optimization (SEO) tools. SE Ranking is a popular SEO software that offers a range of features to help optimize websites and improve their search engine rankings.

One of the key advantages of SE Ranking is its user-friendly interface, which makes it accessible to both beginners and experienced SEO professionals. The platform provides a comprehensive set of tools for keyword research, competitor analysis, on-page optimization, backlink monitoring, and website ranking tracking. These features can be valuable in understanding your website's performance and identifying areas for improvement.

If you are looking for an all-in-one SEO solution, SE Ranking may be a suitable choice. It allows you to manage multiple projects, track keyword rankings, analyze your competitors' strategies, and generate detailed reports. This can be particularly beneficial for digital marketing agencies or businesses that handle SEO for multiple clients or websites.

SE Ranking also offers a white-label option, enabling you to customize reports and dashboards with your own branding. This feature can be valuable if you want to provide SEO services to clients and present reports under your company's name.

However, it's important to consider certain factors before committing to SE Ranking. Firstly, pricing can be a deciding factor, especially if you are on a tight budget. SE Ranking offers various subscription plans based on the number of keywords and features required, so it's essential to evaluate whether the cost aligns with your budget and the value you expect to derive from the software.

Also, if you require advanced SEO features or have specific needs that are not covered by SE Ranking, it may be worth exploring alternative tools such as SEMrush or Ahrefs. These platforms offer more extensive capabilities. Another aspect to consider is the level of support and customer service provided by SE Ranking. While they do offer support channels such as live chat and email, it's essential to assess whether the available support meets your requirements and whether the response times are satisfactory.