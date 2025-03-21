US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue

News
By published

A patched NAKIVO bug is being abused in the wild, CISA warns

An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
(Image credit: Shutterstock) (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • NAKIVO patched a high-severity flaw in November 2024
  • However CISA has now added it to KEV, signalling abuse in the wild
  • The bug can lead to remote code execution

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a NAKIVO bug to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, signaling in-the-wild abuse and giving government agencies a deadline to apply the provided patch.

The bug in question is tracked as CVE-2024-48248. It is an absolute path traversal vulnerability affecting the Backup & Replication software, in versions before 11.0.0.88174.

It has a severity score of 8.6/10 (high) and can lead to remote code execution across the vulnerable enterprise.

CISA's deadline

The bug was patched in November 2024, two months after being tipped off by watchTowr Labs.

"Exploiting this vulnerability could expose sensitive data, including configuration files, backups, and credentials, potentially leading to data breaches or further security compromises," NAKIVO said in its security advisory.

While the security advisory does not discuss the idea of abuse in the wild, CISA removed any doubt when it added the bug to the KEV catalog. Now, Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies have three weeks (until April 9), to apply the patch, or stop using the NAKIVO product entirely.

"These types of vulnerabilities are frequent attack vectors for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risks to the federal enterprise," CISA said.

While FCEB agencies are mandated by the Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01, commercial businesses are not. It would still be wise to follow CISA’s lead and apply the patch, especially knowing that cybercriminals are actively exploiting the bug.

NAKIVO is a US-based company, specializing in backup, ransomware protection, and disaster recovery solutions for virtual, physical, cloud, and SaaS environments.

Backup & Replication is its flagship product, supporting platforms such as VMware vSphere, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Amazon AWS EC2, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, Microsoft 365, and various NAS devices.

According to some reports, the company has 25,000 customers in 183 countries and a network of over 7,500 partners worldwide. Some of its clients include Honda, Cisco, Coca-Cola, and Siemens. Their clientele spans multiple industries, including IT, hospitality, government, and education.

Via BleepingComputer

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A digital themed isometric showing a neon padlock in the foreground, and a technological diagram of a processor logic board in the background.
CISA tells agencies to patch BeyondTrust bug now
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
CISA says Oracle and Mitel have critical security flaws being exploited
A close-up of an interent search bar with &#039;http://ww&#039; visible
US government warns this popular CMS software has a worrying security flaw
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks
A person at a laptop with a cybersecure lock symbol floating above it.
Hackers are still using old Ivanti bugs to break into networks
A person&#039;s fingers type at a keyboard, with a digital security screen with a lock on it overlaid.
Veeam backup software has a serious security flaw - here's how to stay safe
Latest in Security
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Image depicting a hand on a scanner
Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Latest in News
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
The new Dr. Squatch Call of Duty collection.
Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
More about security
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol

Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks
Image depicting a hand on a scanner

Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Forget Siri, Apple needs to launch a folding iPhone and get back on track
See more latest
Most Popular
A person working on a laptop outside.
HP's new built-in eSIM lets you stay connected to the internet, even without Wi-Fi
A pair of Lenovo Legion Go S models on a desk
Finally, the more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S model has a release date - but the price is a gut punch
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks
SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
Google AI
A powerful new AI tool is coming to Chromebooks to vastly increase productivity
A close up of Gemma Scout in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale
'They only told me': Severance actor Dichen Lachman reveals how long she's known about Cold Harbor's true purpose in the Apple TV+ show
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap