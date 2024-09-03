Transport for London currently undergoing cyberattack

Transport for London (TfL), the local government body responsible for managing the transportation system in Greater London, is currently experiencing a cyberattack. However, the details are quite scarce at the moment, so the nature of the attack is unknown.

In a brief statement given to the BBC, TfL Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shashi Verma said the company is currently sorting the problem out: “We have introduced a number of measures to our internal systems to deal with an ongoing cyber security incident."

"The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us and we will continue to assess the situation throughout and after the incident,” he added.

No evidence of data theft

These days, the majority of cyberattacks revolve around hackers stealing sensitive data, and then either demanding a payment in exchange for deleting it, or selling it on the black market.

So far, it was confirmed to the publication, there is no evidence of data compromise. "Although we’ll need to complete our full assessment, at present there is currently no evidence that any customer data has been compromised,” Verma concluded.

"There is currently no impact to TfL services and we are working closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre to respond to the incident.”

Speaking to “insiders”, the BBC claims that employees were asked to work from home if possible, since it is only the backroom systems at the corporate headquarters that are currently affected by the attack.

This is not the first time Transport for London has been involved in a cyber-incident. Just over a year ago, the infamous Cl0p ransomware operation discovered a major vulnerability in the MOVEit managed file transfer tool, which it used to steal sensitive information from thousands of entities, including TfL.

Some of the other companies included 1st Source and First National Bankers Bank, Putnam Investments, Landal Greenparks, Shell, Datasite, National Student Clearinghouse, United Healthcare Student Resources, Leggett & Platt, ÖKK, University System of Georgia.

