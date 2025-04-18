State-sponsored actors spotted using ClickFix hacking tool developed by criminals

Proofpoint says multiple state-sponsored groups seen using ClickFix attack technique

Russians, North Koreans, and Iranians all involved

State-sponsored actors are mostly engaged in cyber-espionage

The ClickFix attack technique has gotten so popular that even state-sponsored threat actors are using it, research from Proofpoint claims, having observed at least three groups leveraging the method in the final quarter of 2024.

In an in-depth report, Proofpoint said it saw Kimsuky, MuddyWater, UNK_RemoteRogue, and APT28, all using ClickFix in their attack chains.

Kimsuky is a known North Korean threat actor, MuddyWater is Iranian, while UNK_RemoteRogue and APT28 are allegedly Russian. Aside from North Korea’s Lazarus Group, state-sponsored threat actors are mostly engaged in cyber-espionage, stealing sensitive information from diplomats, critical infrastructure organizations, think tanks, and similar organizations from adversary states.

No revolution

"The incorporation of ClickFix is not revolutionizing the campaigns carried out by TA427, TA450, UNK_RemoteRogue, and TA422 but instead is replacing the installation and execution stages in existing infection chains," Proofpoint explained.

ClickFix has been making headlines for months now. It is a social engineering tactic similar to ancient “You’ve got a virus” popups that used to plague internet sites two decades ago.

Originally, the popup would invite the visitor to download and run an antivirus program which was, in fact, just malware.

When the industry addressed this attack by striking the infrastructure, crooks pivoted to leaving a phone number for alleged IT support.

Victims calling this number would be tricked into installing remote desktop programs, giving crooks the ability to download and run malware on their devices.

The ClickFix attack takes this method and gives it a unique spin. It still starts with a popup but sometimes the victims are also asked to “complete a CAPTCHA”, “verify their identity”, or similar. The process doesn’t require them clicking on a download button, but instead asks them to copy and paste a command in their Run program.

While it sounds far-fetched, it’s been quite successful, proven by nation-states’ adoption, as well.

Via The Hacker News