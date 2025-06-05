Fortinet is bringing cybersecurity education to kids before cybercriminals bring chaos to their devices

Teaching kids digital safety may be smarter than relying solely on tools

Gamified lessons and teacher-friendly tools may make cybersecurity training stick

As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate globally, Fortinet has launched an ambitious initiative to address a critical blind spot: the lack of digital safety education for children.

The company’s new Security Awareness and Training Service: Education Edition initiative aims to introduce cybersecurity fundamentals into every Australian classroom, spanning both primary and secondary schools.

A recent Fortinet report found over half (56%) of IT leaders cite a lack of security awareness as a concern, while 97% believe more training would help reduce cyberattacks. The goal of this initiative is straightforward: foster digital resilience before children become targets.

Building a safer digital future through schools

“Technology is increasingly embedded in every aspect of our daily lives. Building cyber resilience starts with early education, and Fortinet is committed to equipping students and educators with the skills they need to operate safely and responsibly online,” said Rob Keast, Partnership Development Manager at Fortinet.

The curriculum features interactive videos, gamified learning experiences, and comprehensive educator resources, making it accessible not only to students but also to teachers who may not have prior cybersecurity expertise.

As calls for more computers in schools grow and digital learning becomes the norm, this initiative appears well-timed. Educators have responded positively.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a subject reserved for IT classes; it’s an essential life skill. Fortinet’s security awareness curriculum makes it easy for teachers to introduce complex concepts in an engaging, age-appropriate way,” said Sarah Hollinshead, Interdisciplinary Technologies Coordinator at the Australian Science and Mathematics School.

“It gives educators the confidence and tools to lead important conversations about online safety while helping students build the digital awareness they’ll need throughout their education and future careers,” she added.

This move is part of Fortinet’s broader training initiative, which also includes free Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications and technical curricula for higher education institutions.

“The Security Awareness and Training Service: Education Edition represents a meaningful step toward building digital confidence in the education sector - combining no-cost access with flexible delivery and teacher support,” said Rob Rashotte, Vice President of the Fortinet Training Institute.

Still, while the intentions are commendable, the program raises questions. Can a school-based course alone keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape?

Even the best antivirus software and parental control apps struggle with zero-day threats, so it’s uncertain whether a curriculum, no matter how well-designed, can fully prepare students for what lies ahead.

Fortinet’s goal to train one million people by 2026 is ambitious and praiseworthy, but it's important to remember: awareness doesn’t always guarantee behavioral change.

Via Thefastmode