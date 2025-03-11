Sean Plankey selected as CISA director by President Trump

News
By
published

Plankey also served in the first Trump administration

An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • President Trump picks Sean Plankey as CISA director
  • Plankey also served as part of Trump's previous administration
  • CISA faces potential turbulence under Trump

President Trump has announced Sean Plankey as his pick for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director in Sean Plankey.

Plankey’s nomination will be heard before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and if confirmed, he will head up the agency following some potentially interesting directional changes. This follows the news that the US is set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia, despite CISA reaffirming its commitment to defending against all cyber-threats, “including from Russia”.

Prior to the 2024 election, Plankey predicted a second Trump presidency would bring “more pointed measures at [our] adversaries,” anticipating a landscape with “more delineation between competitive nations versus adversarial ones.”

A supportive President?

Considering President Trump’s appointment of some pretty controversial cabinet members, Plankey does seem a more balanced pick, as he hold qualifications for the role. This includes experience as weapons and tactics branch chief at US Cyber Command, and global head of cybersecurity software for Indigo Vault - a post-quantum encryption document protection platform.

Industry professionals like Brian Harrell have previously praised Plankey’s appointment, calling him a “straight shooter” who will refocus CISA towards risk reduction and protection against adversaries.

In the first Trump administration, Plankey served as Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security, and Emergency Response (CESER).

President Trump created CISA in 2018 with the aim of protecting government agencies and US infrastructure from cyberattacks and digital threats. Trump was “definitely supportive of cybersecurity issues”, in his previous administration, Plankey confirmed, so the partnership is certainly well established.

“For all the misinformation and disinformation on President Trump’s goals, our cybersecurity positions are not radical,” Plankey said before the election.

“Use cyberspace operations strategically and tactically to achieve U.S. national security goals. This is how you effectively protect the interests of America and if this is radical then the disinformation campaign has won."

You might also like

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
AI security shield
The US wants security requirements as standard to stop sensitive data from falling into enemy hands
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk pose for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City.
Trump 2.0 is a win for Big Tech – but it may not be for encryption
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
US government urges federal agencies to patch Microsoft 365 now
Department of Homeland Security logo on a flag
‘You’re fired’ - Salt Typhoon investigative body gets the axe in US government cuts
Digital US flag
Biden orders review, new rules governing US national cybersecurity
Latest in Security
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Sean Plankey selected as CISA director by President Trump
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Nation-state threats are targeting UK AI research
Scam alert
Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024
Application Security Testing Concept with Digital Magnifying Glass Scanning Applications to Detect Vulnerabilities - AST - Process of Making Apps Resistant to Security Threats - 3D Illustration
Google bug bounty payments hit nearly $12 million in 2024
Scam alert
A new SMS energy scam is using Elon Musk’s face to steal your money
Representational image of a cybercriminal
Allstate sued for exposing personal customer information in plaintext
Latest in News
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Sean Plankey selected as CISA director by President Trump
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU spotted in Acer gaming PC, suggesting rumors of imminent launch are correct – and that it’ll run with only 8GB of video RAM
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face
New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one
A close up of Gemma sitting down in Severance season 2 episode 7
'I'm like Gemma – I'm in the dark': Severance star Dichen Lachman shares disappointing filming update for the popular Apple TV+ show's third season
OpenAI
OpenAI wants to help your business build its next generation of AI agents
More about security
Scam alert

Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024
security

Ransomware gangs allegedly hit two major US healthcare firms, 300,000 patients have data stolen
Scam alert

Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024
See more latest
Most Popular
Scam alert
Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face
New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
OpenAI
OpenAI wants to help your business build its next generation of AI agents
A close up of Gemma sitting down in Severance season 2 episode 7
'I'm like Gemma – I'm in the dark': Severance star Dichen Lachman shares disappointing filming update for the popular Apple TV+ show's third season
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU spotted in Acer gaming PC, suggesting rumors of imminent launch are correct – and that it’ll run with only 8GB of video RAM
The main character from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet performing a jump attack on a robot enemy.
Neil Druckmann reveals new details about Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, says it's 'a game about faith and religion' and wants players to be 'lost' and 'confused'
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Business investors are positive about AI’s impact on the economy
A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one
Image of Asus VU34WCIP monitor
Asus might have just changed the display game for good with three new air-purifying monitors - and one of them is ultrawide
security
Ransomware gangs allegedly hit two major US healthcare firms, 300,000 patients have data stolen